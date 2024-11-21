Jeff Bezos denies Tesla stock story and shares a laugh with Elon Musk

By

Jeff Bezos has officially denied the story that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was told regarding the former Amazon CEO’s warning to sell Tesla and SpaceX stock due to a potential Kamala Harris presidency.

Bezos and Musk appeared to bury the hatchet and share a laugh on social media platform X.

Earlier today, we reported that Musk had heard Bezos was warning people to sell their Tesla and SpaceX shares because Donald Trump was feared to be losing the U.S. Presidential race.

Musk posted on X:

“Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that Donald Trump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock.”

Bezos immediately denied the story. Musk said he “stands corrected” and included a crying laughing emoji in his response to Bezos:

Well, then, I stand corrected 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

Bezos and Musk have been rivals in the past, especially as the two both operate space exploration companies. The two have also frequently traded spots at the top of the World’s Richest Person list.

Nonetheless, it appears Musk and Bezos both were happy to end any speculation or potential for a reignition of their rivarly.

For what it is worth, Musk’s platform X also hit him with the Community Note that Bezos had denied the story:

