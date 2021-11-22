Elon Musk shares hilarious theory about why US leaders are refusing to admit that Tesla exists

By

US President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of the current administration who are seemingly refusing even to mention the word “Tesla” may soon find their online presence saturated with the EV maker’s name. This was after Tesla CEO Elon Musk poked fun at the Biden administration’s tendency to completely ignore Tesla’s existence or accomplishments during public appearances and on social media.

Last week, the online electric vehicle community was aghast after US President Joe Biden visited General Motors’ Factory Zero in Detroit, Michigan. While speaking to the audience, Biden patted GM CEO Mary Barra’s back, stating that the executive was leading the auto sector’s transition to electric vehicles. “You electrified the entire automotive industry. I’m serious. You led, and it matters,” Biden said. The US President doubled down on this sentiment with a series of posts on Twitter, stating that the future of the US is electric.

As a lot of folks know, I’m a car guy. I’ve gotten a chance to drive some pretty incredible vehicles over the years, but I never could have imagined ones like the electric vehicle I took for a spin today.



The future is electric – and it will be made right here in America. pic.twitter.com/foX0ydM6mo — President Biden (@POTUS) November 18, 2021

Biden’s sentiments were later echoed by VP Kamala Harris, who also noted that the United States would be building electric vehicles, including the batteries and parts that go in them, instead of relying on other countries. Just like the President, she also noted that the “future will be made in America.” This resulted in numerous netizens poking fun at the Vice President, stating that the future is already being made in America by Tesla — for over a decade. Other Twitter users further joked that Harris might have simply never seen a Tesla, despite serving as California’s attorney general from 2011 to 2017.

With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re going to build electric vehicles—and the batteries and parts that go in them—in the United States, instead of relying on other countries.



The future will be made in America. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2021

Considering that Elon Musk’s suggestions for a carbon tax were rejected by the Biden administration for being “too politically difficult,” the fact that Tesla was not invited to the White House’s EV summit earlier this year, the President’s rewriting of modern auto history by giving GM credit for the current EV transition, and the fact that the both Biden and his VP seems adamant not to even mention the word “Tesla” online, Elon Musk opted to poke fun at the White House’s ongoing snub. In a recent post on Twitter, Musk joked that the White House’s leadership might actually be NPCs (non-player characters), so the word “Tesla” may simply be outside their dialogue tree.

Let’s see if we can get them to say the word “Tesla”! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

In a follow-up comment, Musk playfully urged his followers to see if everyone could get the US President and Vice President to say the word “Tesla.” This suggestion inspired numerous responses on Twitter and other social media platforms, with some EV supporters noting that it would be interesting to have numerous Teslas conduct a drive to Washington. Other suggestions were more humorous, with some noting that Musk should personally invite Biden to Giga Texas’ opening ceremony, and if the President ignores the invitation, the Tesla CEO should simply have a life-sized cardboard cut-out of the politician “attend” the event instead.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

Overall, Musk seems to be taking the administration’s evident Tesla snub in stride, which is a pretty good sign on its own. At this point, after all, Tesla appears to have already reached a point where it is already a stable business that could stand on its own two feet, even without the help of regulatory credits. And with more factories opening in the near future in the form of Gigafactory Texas and Giga Berlin, Tesla’s presence would likely be acknowledged worldwide, even if its existence is flat out denied by the US President and the current administration.

