Elon Musk biopic based on Walter Isaacson biography in the works

By

Acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky is set to direct a biopic of Elon Musk, which will be based on Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. The film is in development at A24, recent reports have confirmed.

Isaacson’s Elon Musk biography would not be the author’s first work that will be adapted into film. His previous work, “Steve Jobs,” was adapted into a 2015 Universal film that featured Michael Fassbender as the Apple CEO. Considering the scope of Isaacson’s Musk biography, it would be quite interesting to see what parts of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s life will be adapted in the upcoming movie.

As noted in a Variety report, there was reportedly fierce competition to option Isaacson’s book from both studios and filmmakers, though A24 ultimately won the bidding war. Aronofsky’s participation in the film has been praised by Musk himself, who noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the director is “one of the best.”

Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2023

Aronofsky’s past works speak for themselves. Most recently, he directed last year’s Oscar contender “The Whale,” which starred Brendan Frasier. He was also behind acclaimed works such as “Requiem for a Dream” in 2000, “Black Swan” in 2010, and “Mother!” in 2017. He was nominated for the Oscars’ Best Director Award for “Black Swan” alongside lead actress Natalie Portman, who won the Best Actress Award.

Elon Musk’s life certainly has a lot of elements that could be worth a movie adaptation. His challenging childhood in South Africa, his move to Canada, and his years as the founder of Zip2 and X.com, which eventually became PayPal, feature several notable events that made the CEO who he is today.

Of course, Musk’s trials and tribulations during the first years of SpaceX and Tesla are also worth adapting to film, just for the significance of events that transpired during the Falcon 1 and original Roadster’s development and launch. Needless to say, under the direction of Aronofsky, Elon Musk’s biopic would likely be well worth a watch.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk biopic based on Walter Isaacson biography in the works