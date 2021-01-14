The Boring Company gets $6.25M for LVCC Loop & permission to dig more tunnels

On Tuesday, The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) board agreed to pay The Boring Company (TBC) up to $6.25 million for the operation and management of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop, beginning February 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

According to official documents, the agreement noted a fiscal impact of $1,250,000 in 2021 and $5,000,000 by 2022. The board’s agreement with TBC may be extended for an additional five years after June 30, 2022.

The LVCC Loop will not charge fares as part of the agreement with the board. Revenue will be generated by the LVCVA through advertising, sponsorships, and facility rentals. The board agreed to pay the tunneling company $167,000 per month as a management fee to maintain operations and test the underground people-mover.

The document also stated: “The Agreement provides for an additional fee in the form of a Base Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Fee for full operation of the System. The Base O&M Fee is scaled for show size, with a maximum daily fee of $30,000 for the largest sized facility shows.”

Tesla vehicles with drivers will move people through the tunnels at the beginning of the system’s operations. However, the board expects autonomous operations with Tesla cars “no later than December 31 2021,” and has agreed to provide a renegotiation fee once the shift takes place.

Vegas Loop Agreement

The board also gave Elon Musk’s Boring Co. permission to dig more tunnels to connect the LVCC with the Encore Resort campus with the Vegas Loop. The company also attained permission to extend and create more “connectivity” in the city’s Resort Corridor.

Credit: LVCVA

The Vegas Loop agreement granted the tunneling two “easements” as long as the project it permitted to continue on LVCVA property. First it allowed TBC to occupy subsurface space under the Silver Lot to construct and operate its tunnels. Second, it permitted the tunneling company to construct and maintain an emergency exit shaft.

Unlike the LVCC Loop, the Vegas Loop will be fully funded and operated by TBC. The Boring Co. will also own the tunnel system it builds, but the LVCVA will own the stations in the Silver Lot.

