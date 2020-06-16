Elon Musk’s Boring Company LVCC loop to include McCarran Airport and downtown Las Vegas

The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center loop is poised to expand to McCarran International Airport’s first and third terminals and downtown Las Vegas.

Twitter account @VitalVegas recently posted that The Boring Company “is confident it will expand underground transportation system to include tunnels between airport and downtown Las Vegas, in addition to proposed stops at Wynn and Resorts World.”

Elon Musk stated that the idea is “looking likely,” hinting towards a future expansion once the first two tunnels of the system commence operation.

Last week, Teslarati reported that the first two Las Vegas casino resorts had applied for approval to be included in the LVCC loop. Both the Wynn and the Resorts World hotels have officially applied for inclusion into the upcoming underground tunnel system.

Looking likely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2020

While both the Wynn and Resorts World buildings are located at the north end of the Vegas Strip, McCarran Airport and other popular Vegas destinations, such as the Mandalay Bay Hotel, The Luxor, and the MGM Grand are located at the Strip’s southern portion. These current locations are included in the proposed idea for the future “Vegas Loop,” but are not approved as of now.

The first two tunnels of the LVCC Loop were completed on May 14, and are located from one end of the Convention Center to the other. The system is rumored to have the ability to transport travelers from the Wynn to the LVCC in less than two minutes, local officials said.

Eventually, the Boring Company plans to implement stops at every major Las Vegas hotel located directly on the Strip. “This is a great step to take this from the Convention Center campus out into the community. We’re talking to resorts throughout the community. It’s more than two that want to do this. These are the first two that make sense,” LVCC CEO Steve Hill stated.

Boring Co.’s proposed idea for its future “Vegas Loop.” (Credit: lvloop.com/vegasloop)

The Boring Company’s loop expansion project aims to eventually transport travelers from the Fremont Street Experience to the McCarran Airport. This is an 8.9 mile-long journey that would be executed in an underground tunnel using Tesla vehicles. Reports have indicated that Tesla is developing a 12-passenger all-electric van for transporting passengers for the project and its expansion.

Interestingly enough, the eventual “Vegas Loop” intends to run well outside of the Sin City. According to plans on lvloop.com, the underground tunnel could extend from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, California. If the LVCC loop were to run directly under Interstate 15 South, this would be a 268.9-mile trip.