Boring Co.’s Las Vegas loop set for expansion with first two casino applicants

The Wynn Las Vegas and the Resorts World Las Vegas are seeking approval to connect to become official stops in The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center transit system.

Both casinos are seeking approval from Clark County officials to link to Elon Musk’s newly constructed underground tunnel system in the Sin City.

Las Vegas Convention Center CEO Stevel Hill stated, “This is a great step to take this from the Convention Center campus out into the community. We’re talking to resorts throughout the community. It’s more than two that want to do this. These are the first two that make sense.”

Boring Co.’s proposed idea for its future “Vegas Loop.” (Credit: lvloop.com/vegasloop)

The Boring Company’s loop expansion aims to transport travelers from the Wynn and the adjacent Encore to the LVCC in less than two minutes using Tesla vehicles, said local officials. The trip from the under-construction Resorts World Las Vegas would take around the same amount of time, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

“The connector is an important step for Wynn as the resort continues its investments in the future of eco-friendly meetings and conventions in Las Vegas,” a statement from Wynn officials claimed.

The Boring Company is on board with the idea as well. Both the Wynn and the Elon Musk-run Boring Co. submitted land-use applications to Clark County for the project design on June 1.

Resorts World President Scott Sibella also stated the possibility for the partnership is exciting because his soon-to-be-completed destination is designed to be “at the forefront of progressive technology,” much like the Boring Company’s mission to increase traveling efficiency.

The tunnel would effectively eliminate stressful travel between Las Vegas hotspots. “Convention guests would no longer have to worry about long walks or gridlock traffic around the convention center,” Sibella said in regards to the tunnel’s design.

If approved, the construction project could begin as soon as this year, according to officials. Meanwhile, Resorts World is scheduled to be opened in Summer 2021.

The first two tunnels of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop were completed on May 14. The idea of having the Wynn and Resorts World hotels attached to the LVCC Loop were included in the “Conceptual Future Expansion” portion of the Boring Company’s proposed plans, which included many popular tourist locations in Las Vegas.

The currently-underway LVCC Loop, which will connect travelers to the Convention Center’s exhibition halls, is expected to be completed by January 2021.