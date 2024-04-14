Elon Musk talks AI at 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

By

Elon Musk appeared at last night’s Breakthrough Prize ceremony, held in Los Angeles, briefly discussing artificial intelligence (AI) during his red carpet walk.

The 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, often called the “Oscars of Science,” was held Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday night, including Musk and a number of other celebrities from the sciences and Hollywood.

During his appearance on the red carpet, Musk was asked by one YouTuber what the greatest breakthrough he hoped for during our lifetime would be. Unsurprisingly, Musk noted that making life multiplanetary was one, while the continued development of AI was another.

While he warned once again that it was possible that AI could eventually kill us all, he also reiterated recent statements that he believes we’ll have AI smarter than any one human by the end of next year, adding the importance of training AI to be as truthful as possible. He notes that this is crucial, even if that truth is unpopular, and he says he’s hopeful that AI will eventually foster humanity, rather than destruction, through this approach.

He also gave the example of Galileo, saying that AI at his time would also believe that the sun revolved around the Earth, since that was what most (not Galileo) believed at the time. Musk went on to note that AI must both know the truth and be able to say the truth, even if it was unpopular.

You can see this under-two-minute interview with Musk below, courtesy of the YouTube channel Music & Medicine.

In another interview, Musk also joked to Variety reporters that we could see an AI win the presidency by 2032, after laughing off a question about who would win the U.S. Presidential election this year.

Who will win the U.S. presidential election in 2024? Elon Musk weighs in from the carpet at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony. pic.twitter.com/qnw8k5jHVy — Variety (@Variety) April 14, 2024

The event included a number of presenters, including Robert Downey Jr., Kim Kardashian, Regina King, Brie Larson, Rob Lowe, Alicia Keys, Venus Williams, Michelle Yeoh, and others, still. The board for the Breakthrough ceremony is also made up of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, entrepreneur Yuri Milner, 23andMe Founder and co-founder of Breakthrough, Anna Wojcicki, and board chair Huda Yahya Zoghbi.

It also handed out awards in four separate categories, the winners of which can be seen below:

Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics Simon Brendle (contributions to geometry)

Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics John Cardy and Alexander Zamolodchikov (contributions to statistical physics, quantum field theory)

New Horizons in Physics Prize Michael Johnson and Alexandru Lupsasca (contributions to black hole photon ring studies, and detection experiments) Mikhail Ivanov, Oliver Philcox and Marko Simonović (contributions to large-scale universe structure and new galaxy survey tools) Laura M. Pérez, Paola Pinilla, Nienke van der Marel and Til Birnstiel (contributions to dust trap predictions, modeling and discovery)

Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences Carl H. June and Michael Sadelain (contributions to immunotherapy development) Sabine Hadida, Paul Negulescu and Fredrick Van Goor (contributions to transformative drug combinations for those with cystic fibrosis) Thomas Gasser, Ellen Sidransky and Andrew Singleton (discovery of risk genes for Parkinson’s disease)



The full Breakthrough Ceremony video will be released on YouTube on April 21, and you can watch it here.

