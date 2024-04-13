Tesla pausing Cybertruck deliveries due to ‘unexpected delays’

By

Tesla is canceling some Cybertruck delivery appointments due to an “unexpected delay,” as reported by multiple customers who originally expected to receive theirs this weekend.

According to multiple accounts on the Cybertruck Owner’s Club forum and on X on Friday, Tesla has sent a message notifying customers with delivery appointments that it would need to cancel their appointments. Some users in the forum said the issue was due to a problem with the accelerator lubricant, causing the pedal to slip, while Omar of Whole Mars Blog noted that the delivery pause would take place over the next seven days.

“Hi, we have just been informed of an unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle,” Tesla wrote in the message to customers. “We need to cancel your delivery appointment for tomorrow and we will reach out again when we’re able to get you back on the schedule.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to hosting your Cybertruck delivery soon!”

Tesla has stopped all Cybertruck deliveries for 7 days due to an issue with the accelerator pedal — Whole Mars Catalog (Supervised) (@WholeMarsBlog) April 13, 2024

At the time of writing, Tesla has not responded to Teslarati’s request for more details on the matter.

Tesla has been ramping up production of the Cybertruck at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with recent drone footage suggesting that the automaker had been approaching 900 to 1,000 units per week.

The company has also been delivering early units of the Cybertruck since its debut event in November, with many reservation holders still awaiting their delivery dates. Recent data from Cox Automotive shows that Tesla delivered 2,803 Cybertruck units in the first quarter.

Tesla has also been using the Cybertruck to advertise, with the company launching displays of the unique electric vehicle (EV) in the U.S. and beyond. Although the vehicle isn’t on sale outside of the U.S., and it may never hit some countries due to stricter pedestrian safety regulations, Tesla has been touring the vehicle through China, Japan and Germany, and some suggest it’s making its way to Thailand next.

