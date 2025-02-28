Elon Musk clarifies the holdup with Tesla Full Self-Driving launch in Europe

By

As Tesla’s Full Self-Driving is enabled in the United States, and a variant of it launched in China earlier this week, many European owners are still awaiting the launch of what is one of the most robust driver assistance programs in the world.

But CEO Elon Musk finally clarified what the holdup was, especially as Tesla outlined last year that it planned to bring Full Self-Driving, or at least a version of it, to the European market where the company has performed so well for so many years.

Musk said that the automaker is awaiting regulatory approval to launch FSD in Europe, something that was a major bottleneck for China but was eventually worked through.

Europe seems to be awaiting the same fate for Tesla, as many owners are sure it will be available soon, but the exact date is still up in the air and is being worked out between Tesla and European regulatory agencies:

We reached out to Tesla and Elon Musk to see if there was any information on how long they have been waiting for a response from European regulatory agencies about a license to operate FSD on the continent. We have not yet received a response, but if we do, we will update the article.

Tesla stands to benefit from a rollout of Full Self-Driving, or at least some sort of version of it, in Europe. The company has dominated the EU in terms of EV sales for some time, and 2024 was no different. Tesla owned 15.8 percent of the market in 2024, EU-EVs data shows, dominating mainstays like Volkswagen, BMW, and Volvo, all of whom trailed the company in total registrations last year.

There are several companies out there with self-driving vehicles and licenses in Europe, Ford being one of them as the Mustang Mach-E was approved for operation at a Level 2 basis back in 2023. Tesla could be one of the more well-rounded suites out there, but it remains to be seen which permissions it has for operation in the region, as it offered a different version in China than what is available in the U.S.

