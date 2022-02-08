Elon Musk’s jet tracker gains FAA approval to continue tracking flights

By

Elon Musk’s flight-tracking rival Jack Sweeney won a small victory today after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to continue tracking the billionaire’s flights.

Sweeney announced that his permission from the FAA, which was submitted via a Freedom of Information Act request, was approved via Twitter. “My FAA FOIA request went thru, Now I have all the registration and airworthiness documents for all the SpaceX jets,” Sweeney Tweeted to his ballooning follower count. In the last 30 days, Sweeney has gained 38,764 new followers on Twitter. He currently has roughly 42,200. That is an increase of over 61,000 percent.

My FAA FOIA request went thru, Now I have all the registration and airworthiness documents for all the SpaceX jets. https://t.co/znXWAqCQ9T — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) February 5, 2022

As Musk inspires people everywhere, he unleashes the next generation of thinkers, and one of them, Jack Sweeney to be exact, could not be more excited to make himself official through requesting approval from the FAA. Until the government entity’s approval, Sweeney had been engaging in public discourse on Twitter and educating the masses on the rights to information, including tracking that of a billionaire’s travels by private jet.

Initially, Musk offered the aspiring 19-year-old a sum of $5,000 to remove the now-infamous @ElonJet Twitter account. The unbudging teenager raised the stakes by ten times the amount despite pleas from the Tesla leader via Twitter.

Exchanges through Twitter document the ongoing drama that public figures must face in negotiating for their own privacy with cash. Along with the $50,000 demand to close out the flight-tracking Twitter page, the teen proposed a potential internship opportunity with Tesla or SpaceX or a new Model 3 as a consolation. However, Musk has yet to respond to Sweeney’s conditions. “He didn’t have to block me,” said Sweeney to New York Post. “I can get why he’s mad.”

Sweeney had not singled out only Musk’s travel plans like a starstruck kid. Accounts following the flights of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Cuban are also in service to Twitter audiences. In light of new abilities from regulators, the innovative programmer, who goes to the University of Central Florida, is expanding his own business. “Lately, I have been adding people that have requested,” he said in an interview with The Guardian.

