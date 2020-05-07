Elon Musk talks Neuralink, coronavirus, and the future in Joe Rogan podcast Round 2

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently made his second appearance on the widely popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which was released today. Unlike many of Rogan’s podcasts that are streamed live for viewers to watch in real-time, Musk’s second episode was pre-recorded and released on May 7.

Musk and Rogan, who is a commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and a comedian, discussed several topics that have been in the news recently. The two shared their thoughts on Musk’s plans to sell his estate and possessions, as well as his plans for Neuralink and Mars. Rogan and Musk also discussed the coronavirus, which has been a talking point of the CEO for some time.

Plans for houses, real estate, and Mars

Last week, Musk announced on Twitter that he would be selling his houses and almost all of his physical possessions. “Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down,” he said when a follower asked about his reasons.

Don’t need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Musk provided an interesting explanation about his decision to sell his possessions to Rogan. “People say, ‘Hey, billionaire, you’ve got all this stuff’ Well, now I don’t have stuff. Now, what are you going to do?” Musk also stated that possessions were a roadblock in personal development. Thus, instead of focusing too much on houses on Earth, the CEO stated that he’d rather dedicate his efforts to Mars.

Musk further noted that he did not see the merit in owning so many properties. After Rogan and Musk talked about Gene Wilder’s house, which is located across the street from his live-in estate, he stated that owning many homes is not practical. Also, he did not want to get caught up in the small details that come with owning a property, like interior design and features. “Does it really make sense for me to spend time designing and building a house, and I’d be getting OCD on the little details…or should I be allocating that time to getting us to Mars. I should probably do the latter,” Musk said.

Neuralink

Neuralink could come as soon as next year, Musk detailed during the podcast. The CEO outlined the process for how a brain chip will be installed, and how it would be implanted in the skull of a patient. According to Musk, a portion of the skull would be removed and replaced by a Neuralink device.

Musk believes that Neuralink could help people with brain-related health issues. It could restore limb functions, eyesight, hearing, help with neurological diseases like Parkinson’s, and improve human movement. Musk also believes that there are potential cognitive benefits to Neuralink, as it could pave the way for hindering brain issues like epilepsy, Alzheimers, and strokes. He thinks the Neuralink device could recognize these issues before the body has time to react and send a “counter pulse” that could stop the problem from occurring in the first place.

The developments of Neuralink could revolutionize human life as we know it. Development is still ongoing, and Musk believes hat a year from now, Neuralink will be available for use.

Thoughts on Coronavirus

Musk has been vocal for his discontent on COVID-19 and how it is currently being handled. Last week during Tesla’s Q1 2020 Earnings Call and then on Twitter two days later, Musk vocalized his request to lift Stay-at-Home orders, stating they were inhibiting the freedom of Americans.

“I think the mortality rate is much less than what the World Health Organization said it was,” Musk said.

He maintained this point of view during the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, stating that more freedom should be given to citizens. Those who do not want to stay home should not be required to, and those who want to stay home should have the right to do so. Musk did maintain that he is supportive of the use of face masks when people are out in public because it could stop the transmission of any germs, illness, or virus. “I think that would be a great adoption throughout the world,” he said.

Musk’s second meeting with Joe Rogan also included a brief update to Tesla’s plans with the Cybertruck and Roadster, where he indicated the all-electric pickup should come before the supercar.

The constructive conversation between the two influential figures helped clear the air with some of the more controversial topics surrounding Musk today. A year and a half removed from their first meeting, Musk and Rogan’s relationship seems to be relaxed and constructive as the two men maintained plenty of interesting conversational pieces for viewers to feast on.

Watch Episode 1470 of the Joe Rogan Experience, featuring Elon Musk below.