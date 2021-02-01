Elon Musk talks Mars, UFOs, Neuralink, Dogecoin, and more in Clubhouse session

Elon Musk recently went on drop-in audio chat service Clubhouse to engage in conversation about a variety of interesting topics. Over the course of the session, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO talked about SpaceX’s Mars goals, aliens and UFOs, Cryptocurrencies, Neuralink, Lidar use, and more.

When asked about SpaceX’s Mars initiative, Musk noted that he is aiming to get to the red planet in about 5.5 years. He did emphasize that going to Mars will not be a trip for the weak-hearted, as he stated that getting to the planet alone would be hard and dangerous. He also mentioned that while it generally takes about six months to get to Mars, SpaceX is looking to bring this timetable down to just about one month in the future.

Elon Musk: "It takes 6 months to get to Mars. We can potentially get that down to 1 month" — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) February 1, 2021

Amusingly enough, Musk’s conversations about space eventually resulted in talks about aliens and UFOs, which the CEO responded positively to. Musk noted that while there is no single piece of conclusive evidence that aliens do in fact exist today, this does not mean that humans are definitively alone in the universe. The CEO also poked fun at the typically-blurry photos of UFO sightings, when he remarked that some good proof of extraterrestrials should include somewhat clear photos.

“When people say that there are sightings of aliens, I say, ‘Listen man, the resolution of the picture needs to be at least 7/11 ATM good, okay? We can’t have that Loch Ness monster b*llsh*t. It’s like, c’mon, is that like a 500-megapixel camera or what? What are you talking about? Where’d you find that thing? It’s got to be at least like an iPhone 6-level camera,’” Musk joked.

Apart from his discussions on Mars and his jokes about UFO sightings, Musk also shared some information about his companies like Neuralink, which he noted would be needed to at least allow humans to keep pace with a benign AI. He did mention that Neuralink would likely be releasing some new videos showing its progress in about a month or so, which is quite exciting considering the work that’s being done by the startup. The CEO also touched on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin, with Musk joking that since fate loves irony, it would be pretty amusing if DOGE becomes Earth’s currency in the future.

Elon Musk on Neuralink" We'll be releasing some new videos showing our progress in about a month or so" — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) February 1, 2021

Musk spent some time discussing topics that have already been addressed in the past, such as Tesla’s battery plans and his stance on Lidar. Yet if there is one aspect of the session that stuck out, it was when the CEO shared some insights on why there are few people like him. Musk explained that his path is one that is painful and difficult, and is definitely not for the faint-hearted. “I felt a strong propulsion to do the things I’ve done. There are sections of my life that were long and painful and I’m not sure people would wanna do that… If you need encouraging words, don’t do a start up. Doing a start up is like eating glass and staring into the abyss,” Musk said.

Musk noted that a lot of what he does are actually not fun, though he did mention that he enjoys in-person meetings far more than email communications. “Anything’s better than meal frankly,” Musk said, adding that context switching is a “mind killer.” “It’s hard to switch between Tesla and SpaceX,” he added. Later during the session, Musk noted that he is thinking of probably taking a week off at some point to breathe and relax a little, and perhaps write a book of his experiences in the future.

Elon Musk’s Clubhouse session could be accessed below.

