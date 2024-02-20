By

General Motors (GM) issued a safety recall for the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV.

GM informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the recall due to the Chevy Silverado EV’s second center seat.

“General Motors (GM) is recalling certain 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV vehicles. An incorrect seat belt bezel on the second center seat belt may damage or tear the seat belt in the event of a crash,” noted a letter by the NHTSA.

To remedy the issue, GM dealers will replace the second-row center seat bezel. Dealers will fix the issue free of charge. Owners with 2024 Chevy Silverado EVs affected by the recall will be informed via letter by March 25, 2024. Silverado EV owners may also contact Chevrolet’s customer service at 1-800-222-1020 for more information.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

General Motors recalls Chevy Silverado EV