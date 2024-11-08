Elon Musk says Tesla is improving Optimus robot’s design for one reason

By

Elon Musk revealed on X on Thursday that Tesla is improving the design of the Optimus robot for one specific reason that is a major bottleneck in terms of production.

Tesla’s Optimus robot is perhaps one of the most exciting prospects of the company’s future. Musk has already said in the past that he believes it will be the most popular product of any kind ever because of what it will be capable of.

At the “We, Robot” event last month in Los Angeles, Musk revealed the robot would cost between $20,000 and $30,000, and would essentially operate as the perfect assistant for anyone who needed some help at home.

It would do anything from walk your dog to watch your kid.

It will even serve drinks at a cocktail party at your house, something it flexed in a promotional video.

It’s only getting better, too, Musk revealed. However, he also said Tesla is “improving” the design of the robot to help streamline production:

“Well, Optimus is already doing some tasks in the factory and the scope of its ability is increasing rapidly. The toughest part by far is improving the design of Optimus for ease of manufacturing and tooling up a complex supply chain, so it can be made in significant numbers.”

This is something that many Tesla fans will be familiar with, especially as it created a streamlined and efficient manufacturing process with its vehicles. The Model Y was a big piece of this, as Tesla used many of the same parts in that vehicle as it did the Model 3.

Well, Optimus is already doing some tasks in the factory and the scope of its ability is increasing rapidly. The toughest part by far is improving the design of Optimus for ease of manufacturing and tooling up a complex supply chain, so it can be made in significant numbers. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024

A simpler design for Tesla Optimus will not only increase production but will also make it easier to maintain for owners. Tesla will likely not compromise on ability, either, especially as it is an AI-based project that will only get better with time, just as the Full Self-Driving suite has done.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Elon Musk says Tesla is improving Optimus robot’s design for one reason