Elon Musk’s meme skills recognized by Walt Disney Co’s Executive Chairman

Elon Musk is many things. He’s a visionary, an engineer, and an optimist to a fault. But more than this, he is also, at his Twitter core, an absolute meme enthusiast. In between insights on SpaceX’s remarkable feats at Starbase and updates on Tesla’s most ambitious projects like Full Self-Driving, Musk tends to post memes on a consistent basis, at times as an apparent form of social commentary and sometimes just for plain, old fun.

This weekend was no different. After engaging Tesla owners and supporters about upcoming features for the company’s electric vehicles and commenting on rival Jef Bezos’ attempt to flood NASA with legal action and paperwork, Musk posted a Star Wars-inspired Stormtrooper meme. The meme was well appreciated by Twitter users, getting over 68k likes in a couple of hours.

Good one, Elon! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 28, 2021

Musk’s Star Wars meme caught the funny bone of none other than Robert Iger, the Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company. Disney currently owns the Star Wars franchise, and while the entertainment giant’s continuation of the original three movies remains polarizing today, no one could deny that Star Wars’ continued prominence is in no small part due to Disney’s influence.

Interestingly enough, Tesla recently rolled out a feature to its vehicles that Iger likekly appreciated. Tesla’s recent 2021.24 update software update, which rolled out last month, introduced a number of new features, including access to Disney+ through Tesla Theater. The addition of Disney+ was widely praised by Tesla owners, especially those who are fond of taking long road trips with their kids.

Tesla has already rolled out Easter eggs from classic sci-fi movies like Back to the Future and Spaceballs for its EVs, but the company seems yet to introduce one that is inspired by Star Wars, at least not directly. The animation for the Model S and Model X’s Ludicrous Mode is practically identical to the Millennium Falcon’s hyperspace warp drive, but the mode itself is more of a reference to Spaceballs, which is a parody of Star Wars. It will not be surprising if Tesla introduces more Star Wars Easter eggs in the future, however.

Elon Musk is unique among his CEO peers for his tendency to use humor consistently, at times even poking fun at himself both online and offline. This was on display earlier this year when Musk co-hosted Saturday Night Live and participated in several of the long-running show’s skits. Musk also revealed during his SNL monologue that he has Asperger’s Syndrome.

