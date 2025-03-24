Elon Musk shared some stock market advice during the Tesla All-Hands keynote for Q1 2025.

During the Q&A portion of Tesla’s All-Hands keynote recently, someone from the audience asked Elon Musk for stock advice. Musk’s initial reaction was to point out that the question proved these Q&A sessions were not rehearsed and these inquiries were truly random.

After his light-hearted comment, Musk dived into the question, using Tesla as an example.

“I think that it’s going to sound very very straightforward, but you want to really buy stock in companies where you think the product of that company will be better in the future…Or do you love the products that that company makes and are they going to keep doing that?” Musk replied.

He went on to say that Tesla has a track record of making great products and will keep producing many more good products in the future. Earlier this year, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja teased several new product introductions this year. Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025

“We’re going to scale up production. And I think we’ve demonstrated a level of innovation that is extremely rare. I mean certainly by far the most innovative company in the car industry…

“I do think Tesla stock long term with Optimus and (Full) Self-Driving–Tesla will probably be the most valuable company in the world,” Musk reiterated.

Musk added that there are other companies with great products and services. He pointed out that stocks are based on people’s perception of the future, saying: “Tesla stock goes up and goes down, but actually it’s still the same company.”

Tesla’s stock price has been dropping in recent weeks. Some believe the decline in TSLA’s price is due to public anger against Elon Musk and increased Tesla vandalism cases. Wall Street, on the other hand, seems to be more concerned with Tesla’s Q1 2025 performance.

A few analysts have lowered their Tesla price target, forecasting a drop in first-quarter deliveries. Only a handful of TSLA analysts have cited the public’s opinion of Elon Musk as the reason for their reduced price target and bleak predictions.