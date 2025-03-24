Starlink’s launch in Italy has been paused due to the hate Elon Musk is receiving for his political activities.

“Everything has come to a standstill,” Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told La Repubblica. The Defense Minister added that Italy is not discussing a potential deal to use Starlink at the moment.

Earlier this month, Italy’s opposition parties demanded the government stop talking to Musk after the tech billionaire made a comment on X about Starlink services in Ukraine. Elon Musk had commented that Ukraine’s “entire front line would collapse” if Starlink services were cut. Then, Poland’s Foreign Minister accused Elon Musk of threatening to “turn off” Ukraine’s access terminals.

“To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals. We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip,” clarified Musk on X after the accusation.

In January 2025, SpaceX was reportedly discussing a $1.6 billion, 5-year Starlink contract with the Italian government. Sources close to the matter noted that Italy’s Intelligence Services and Defense Ministry approved the billion-dollar Starlink deal. The involvement of Italy’s Defense Ministry hinted that Italy may have been discussing a deal for SpaceX’s Starlink Starshield services. Starlink ruffles some feathers in Italy’s telco industry

Starlink’s Starshield services are designed for government use, specifically for Earth observation, communications, and hosted payloads. In December 2024, the Pentagon sent SpaceX a contract to expand Ukraine’s Starlink access and provide Starshield internet services.

Elon Musk Controversy

According to Crosetto, Italy’s potential Starlink deal has been paused due to statements “by and about” Elon Musk. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has become a polarizing figure in the United States and abroad.

“The question is, what is most useful and safe for the nation,” commented Italy’s Defense Minister. He added that discussions with SpaceX about Starlink service in Italy would resume “when the controversies and the times have calmed down.”

The Defense Minister might be alluding to the Tesla vandalism cases that have erupted across the United States and some parts of Europe. Multiple Tesla stores, vehicles, and Supercharger stalls have been set on fire, shot at, or marked with profanity and Nazi symbols in the past few weeks. People’s anger toward Elon Musk is reportedly the source of all the outrage.