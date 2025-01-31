By

Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja teased several new product introductions that are coming this year. One of them might be the more affordable Tesla model that was supposed to debut with the Cybercab.

“We will be introducing several new products throughout 2025. We are still on track to launch a more affordable model in the first half of 2025 and will continue to expand our lineup from there,” said Tesla’s CFO.

Tesla was expected to debut a vehicle prototype alongside the Cybercab, which people referred to as the Model 2. Unlike the electric vehicle (EV) Tesla designed for its robotaxi fleet, the Tesla Model 2 reportedly had a steering wheel for drivers. Before Tesla’s “We, Robot,” Gene Munster shared a theory that the Model 2 would be a stripped-down Model 3.

As for the other products, Elon Musk has mentioned a few ideas, including a Tesla van and the HVAC system.

“From a dollar-for-dollar basis, we believe we have the most compelling lineup today compared to the industry, and it will continue to get better from here. As always, all our products come with the best software in the industry, [and] autonomy features, and [are] capable of full autonomy in the future. And despite the premium experience, the total cost of ownership is close to market, less premium competitors,” added Taneja.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla CFO teases ‘several new products’ this year