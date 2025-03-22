Tesla quietly added this extra Sentry Mode feature to deter vandals

Amidst increased vandalism events against Tesla’s vehicles in recent weeks, the company’s Sentry Mode has increasingly been in the spotlight as a deterrent for criminal activity. As part of an update to its website this week, Tesla has also revealed a subtle addition to the recording system that should help deter vandals caught in the act.

Tesla’s Sentry Mode on Cybertrucks will soon play music at the maximum volume when the vehicle’s cameras detect activity, as detailed on the company’s redesigned Cybertruck web page this week and initially spotted by Not a Tesla App. The detail was quietly added to the Cybertruck web page, as part of the larger Sentry Mode suite of features that lets owners check out the external cameras on their electric vehicles (EVs) even when away.

“Enable Sentry Mode to monitor your unattended vehicle or trailer, and automatically activate the alarm, increase the touchscreen brightness and play music at max volume if a threat is detected,” Tesla writes on the Cybertruck page.

The music feature could use the Cybertruck’s superhorn and external speaker to play the music outside the vehicle for an even louder response to potential threats, though it’s not clear at this point whether the added feature will utilize the external or internal speakers. The music feature is also not detailed on Tesla’s web pages for other vehicles at this point, though it would be surprising to see it only available on the Cybertruck given that Sentry Mode is available across the company’s entire lineup.

You can also see the Sentry Mode image that appears on the touchscreen when activated below.

Tesla details the features from Sentry Mode in its owner’s manuals as follows:

When enabled, your vehicle’s cameras remain powered on and ready to record suspicious activity around your vehicle when Cybertruck is locked and in Park. Think of Sentry Mode as an intelligent vehicle security system that alerts you when it detects possible threats nearby.

If a threat is detected or the vehicle sensors determine there is a lot of jerky movement like when getting towed or shaken, Sentry Mode:

Pulses the headlights. Sounds the alarm. Displays a message on the touchscreen that indicates cameras may be recording to inform individuals outside of the vehicles. Alerts you of the alarm on the mobile app. Saves footage of the event to a USB drive (if installed)



Earlier this week, CEO Elon Musk also said that Tesla was increasing security at the company’s stores, along with activating Sentry Mode on all vehicles at the company’s locations. Musk also said earlier this month that it could make its vehicles automatically honk at people who come near or touch the vehicle, which would take a similar approach to scaring off people potentially keying or otherwise vandalizing a Tesla.

Tesla has ramped up security and activated Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores https://t.co/3HwUgE8ZoF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

Following a substantial uptick in protests and vandalism targeting Tesla’s vehicles in response to Musk’s recent actions at Trump’s inauguration and since with the newly created government efficiency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has begun looking into several of these incidents.

Additionally, President Donald Trump said that Tesla attacks would be categorized as “domestic terrorism,” even suggesting that some of those who have been recently arrested in these cases could be sent to prison camps in El Salvador, where the administration has recently been sending migrants.

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”