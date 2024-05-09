Elon Musk shares Tesla Cybertruck FSD release update

By

It appears that Tesla Cybertruck drivers would have to wait quite a bit longer before their all-electric pickup trucks could receive Full Self Driving (FSD) functions. The update was posted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a recent post on X.

The Tesla Cybertruck is the electric vehicle maker’s most advanced and most pricey vehicle today. Despite this, the all-electric pickup trucks have been delivered without advanced driver-assist functions like FSD or Autopilot. This has resulted in a rather unusual situation where owners of today’s most advanced Tesla are not able to enjoy FSD features that are accessible to the company’s most affordable cars.

It was then no surprise that Tesla Cybertruck owners have been asking the company about a tentative timeframe for the release of Autopilot and FSD to their vehicles. Among these was longtime FSD tester @WholeMarsBlog, who asked Elon Musk if Tesla could release some driver-assist functions like lane-keeping to the Cybertruck. Musk responded to the Cybertruck owner, though the timeframe he gave was quite conservative.

We must focus on FSD for the other 99% of the fleet.



Cybertruck FSD is a few months away. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2024

“We must focus on FSD for the other 99% of the fleet. Cybertruck FSD is a few months away,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Considering that Musk’s typical estimates have a tendency to be late, it would not be surprising if the Cybertruck gets access to FSD months after the unveiling of the Robotaxi “Cybercab,” which is expected to be held on August 8, 2024. Prior to the upcoming vehicle’s unveiling, Tesla would likely be focusing its resources on training and improving FSD for the Cybercab. Doing so would likely require Tesla to gather data from its current fleet, which is mostly comprised of the S3XY lineup.

Elon Musk’s announcement on the Cybertruck’s FSD release has met polarizing reactions from the electric vehicle community, with some stating that the Foundation Series Cybertruck has now become grossly overpriced. The Foundation Series package costs $20,000, after all, and a huge portion of that is FSD, which was priced at $12,000 when the Cybertruck started deliveries. Considering that FSD has now dropped to $8,000 and the advanced driver-assist system is still months away, Cybertruck buyers today do seem to be getting less than what they’re paying for.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk shares Tesla Cybertruck FSD release update