Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Edition delivery experience

Tesla just delivered one of the first Cybertruck Foundation Edition units outside Giga Texas’ first delivery event.

Tesbros captured the whole experience with new Cybertruck owners Zach and Ella. Tesla kicked off Cybertruck deliveries at an event in Giga Texas. A few Cybertrucks were handed over to customers that day. Recently, Foundation Edition Cybertruck was spotted preparing for deliveries, marking the start of handovers to more customers.

The whole delivery followed Tesla’s usual handover procedure. Customers may inspect the Tesla vehicle before officially accepting it. New Cybertruck owner Zach commented that he gained access to the electric pickup truck’s controls after he accepted the delivery.

A quick run through the Cybertruck reveals that Tesla ensured people would know it was a Foundation Edition pickup truck. “Foundation” can be seen in the two fenders of the Cybertruck and inside on the dashboard.

The Cybertruck’s stainless steel exoskeleton looks pristine, showing Tesla’s hard work and dedication while planning for production. The Cybertruck’s exoskeleton looks smoother compared to the pickup truck Tesla unveiled during the launch event. New Cybertruck owner Zach also commented on the pickup truck’s actual sharp edges.

Tesla added a few nifty features to the bed of the Cybertruck, including a space for a cooler for beverages and a bottle opener that pops out from the side of the bed.

Tesla kept the cyberpunk theme in the Cybertruck interior, bringing the pickup truck’s sharp edges into the center console and the rear-view mirror.

Interestingly enough, the Cybertruck’s rear-view mirror is a little on the small side, considering the vehicle’s massive size. Tesla Vision will likely be handy for maneuvering the Cybertruck.

During Tesla’s Q3 2023 earnings call, Elon Musk tempered production expectations for the Cybertruck but remained optimistic that it would significantly impact the pickup truck market.

“I’ve driven the car. It’s an amazing product. I do want to emphasize that there will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck and then in making a Cybertruck cash flow positive.

“This is simply normal for — when you’ve got a product with a lot of new technology or any new — brand-new vehicle program, but especially one that is as different and advanced as the Cybertruck, you will have problems proportionate to how many new things you’re trying to solve at scale,” Musk commented.

Watch Tesbros‘ video below!

