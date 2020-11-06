Elon Musk’s Tesla Tequila is now sold out

Elon Musk’s first venture into the beverage industry, Tesla Tequila, is now out of stock. Similar to his previous quirky merchandise like The Boring Company Not-a-Flamethrower and the Tesla Short Shorts, the Tesla Tequila was sold out very quickly.

The number of available bottles of Tesla Tequila available for purchase has not been announced by Elon Musk. Considering that the product is priced at $250 and is arguably an immediate collector’s item due to its premium design and stunning lightning-shaped bottle, however, it’s unsurprising that the alcoholic beverage sold out so quickly.

We had fun designing this one, never a dull moment! Cheers and enjoy responsibly https://t.co/aYfLLxFQsW — Javier Verdura (@JVerdura) November 6, 2020

It took Elon Musk around two years and a half to bring the Tesla Tequila to market. The product was initially mentioned in the CEO’s 2018 April Fool’s joke. The prank featured an image depicting a passed-out Elon Musk who was allegedly discovered by Tesla employees surrounded by bottles of “Teslaquila.” Requests for a real-life version of the alcoholic beverage were promptly requested by the CEO’s followers on social media, especially after a mockup of the product was hinted at by Musk in his now-deactivated Instagram account.

Tesla Tequila would have likely gone to market sooner had its trademark application not been rejected by a patent examiner. A USPTO trademark application for a beverage named “Teslaquila” was filed by the EV maker in October 2018, but a patent examiner argued that a beverage from Serbian brewing company Valjevsko called “Spirit Tesla” was too similar in name even though the two drinks did not have the same contents. Tesla’s drink was listed as a distilled agave liquor/distilled blue agave liquor and Spirit Tesla was connected to plum brandy, also known as Slivovitz.

Considering that Tesla released its alcoholic beverage under the name “Tesla Tequila,” it appears that the initial “Teslaquila” trademark had indeed been abandoned. The change in naming appears to be a non-issue, however, seeing as the alcoholic beverage was sold out just hours after it went live on Tesla’s official shop.

For now, those who managed to successfully order a bottle of Tesla Tequila should consider themselves quite lucky. Tesla merchandise tend to be rare, after all, especially if they come in exquisitely-designed bottles that look perfect as a holiday gift. With 2020 being the way it is, after all, everyone deserves a bottle of Tesla Tequila.