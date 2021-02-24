Tesla Semi critic Bill Gates almost admits that he shorted TSLA in the past

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be united in the fight against climate change, but the two visionaries are known to disagree on various topics. Among these is the feasibility of large all-electric vehicles like the Tesla Semi, which Gates believes is impractical due to factors like battery weight. Musk, on the other hand, believes that vehicles like the Semi are the next big disruptor against traditional diesel and gasoline long-haulers.

Inasmuch as Gates is a critic of the Tesla Semi, Elon Musk surprised the electric vehicle community during his recent appearance at the Joe Rogan Experience podcast when he remarked that the Microsoft co-founder shorted TSLA stock in the past. Musk noted that he was informed of Gates’ short position against TSLA by people who were familiar with the matter.

Since then, Gates has faced questions about Musk’s claims during his interviews with mainstream media. When he was questioned about his rumored TSLA short in CNBC’s Squawk Box earlier this month, the tech titan seemed a bit uncomfortable, noting that he does not talk about his investments. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Gates was asked about his alleged short position against Tesla once more.

Gates’s response was quite vague as before, though he remarked that he wished he was long TSLA in the past. To many in the electric vehicle community, these remarks were practically a confirmation that Musk’s sources were right, and Gates really did short Tesla before.

“Well, you know, I think Tesla’s an amazing company. Uh, I wish I’d, you know, owned, been more on the long side. But, you know, it’s great. And you know, I have lots of relatives who own Teslas that I’ve helped buy for them. So you know, nothing but positive thoughts about Tesla and its role,” Gates said.

While Gates may have been short Tesla before, it appears that the tech titan has done an about-face on the Elon Musk-led EV company. This was notable in his CNBC and Bloomberg interviews when Gates highlighted that Tesla and Elon Musk’s accomplishments are remarkable. It remains to be seen if Gates will soon be a supporter of projects like the Tesla Semi as well, but for now, at least, the Microsoft co-founder seems to be supporting the Elon Musk-led EV venture, to the point where he has helped some of his family members acquire their own Teslas.

Watch Bill Gates’ recent interview with Bloomberg in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.