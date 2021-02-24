Tesla Model 3 captures IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award for third straight year

The Tesla Model 3 once again won the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ award, marking the third consecutive year the all-electric sedan appeared on the list.

The IIHS released its list of the Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ award winners on Wednesday, February 24. In total, 90 vehicles were listed in the two subcategories, expanding the list from just 64 cars last year.

“With these awards, we want to make it easy for consumers to find vehicles that provide good protection in crashes, sufficient lighting, and effective front crash protection,” IIHS President David Harkey said. “Manufacturers have stepped up to meet the challenge, and the list of great options has grown to an impressive size this year.”

While plenty of new vehicles made it onto the list, several cars returned to the list after being mentioned last year. One of them was the Tesla Model 3, marking its third consecutive appearance on the IIHS list for safe cars. The Model 3’s first appearance was in 2019, the year after its first complete fiscal production push in 2018. Deliveries of the Model 3 began in 2017, but it was in the second half of the year.

The 2021 Model 3 holds top marks in each of the IIHS Crashworthiness categories, along with all but one possible point in Crash Avoidance and Mitigation. It is one of the most complete vehicles ever to be released and graded by the IIHS, especially as crash test ratings for the car received top marks in all but one category: Lower Leg/Foot for the Driver-Side overlap front received an “Acceptable” rating, while every other area of the car maintained a “Good” grade, the highest possible rating.

The Model 3 is listed in the “Midsize Luxury Cars” segment and is joined by the Acura TLX, Lexus ES 350, Lexus IS, Volvo S60, Volvo S60 Recharge, Volvo V60, and the Volvo V60 Recharge.

Among its three-peat on the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award, the Model 3 has also won numerous accolades from the NHTSA, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, and other international publications, who have all mentioned the all-electric sedan’s versatility as a safe, high-performance car that has truly changed the automotive industry as a whole.

Check out the IIHS’ 2021 Top Safety Pick awards here.