Elon Musk to launch Twitter’s new multicolored verified service next week

Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter is launching the new multicolored Twitter Blue Verified subscription service on Friday of next week, which is December 2nd. He also gave a few details about the new system, including a color code for verified users.

Companies will have gold checks, governments will have grey, and individuals will have blue. He added that all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated.

“Painful but necessary,” he said.

The new Chief Twit has owned Twitter for almost a month and has had several challenges that he’s met head-on. One of those challenges was the mass impersonations that took place when Twitter initially launched the new Twitter Blue Verification subscription. In response to Michael Saylor, Elon Musk said that such deliberate impersonation and deception would result in account suspension.

When asked by @CryptoKing whether or not each individual would have the same check as a public official or whether or not the checks could be customized, Elon Musk shared more details and promised more information next week.

“Deliberate impersonation/deception will result in account suspension. Organizational affiliation, bio, and follower count distinguish between people who genuinely have the exact same name. We shall see how it goes,” he tweeted.

“All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week.”

