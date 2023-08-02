Elon Musk’s X explains legal claim against CCDH

By

X, Elon Musk’s social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter, has explained the rationale behind its decision to take legal action against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). The company defended its decision in a recent blog post.

As noted by X, the platform has taken significant steps toward countering hate speech and misinformation. The social media platform argued that today, over 99.99% of post impressions on X could be classified as “healthy.” Despite this, X noted that the CCDH has been actively working to assert misleading claims.

In a blog post, X noted that it had been informed by Brandwatch that CCDH had gained access to the platform’s data without authorization. The social media company also noted that the supposed “research” from the CCDH that was mentioned in a Bloomberg article featured metrics that were taken out of context.

Free expression is fundamental to a healthy functioning global society – and if it’s taken away, it’s almost impossible to get back. That’s why we will continue to stand up for people’s rights, including the over half a billion of you who turn to our platform continually.



“Despite our continued progress, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and its backers have been actively working to assert false and misleading claims encouraging advertisers to pause investment on the platform. X is a free public service funded largely by advertisers. Through the CCDH’s scare campaign and its ongoing pressure on brands to prevent the public’s access to free expression, the CCDH is actively working to prevent public dialogue.

“Recently, Brandwatch made X aware that the CCDH gained access to X’s data without Brandwatch’s authorization, and that the purported CCDH ‘research’ cited in a Bloomberg article ‘contained metrics used out of context to make unsubstantiated assertions about X (formerly Twitter).’ Additionally, the CCDH has recently scraped X’s platform, which is a violation of our terms of service,” X wrote.

X also posted several allegations against the CCDH. These include “targeting people on all platforms who speak about issues the CCDH doesn’t agree with;” “attempting to coerce the deplatforming of users whose views do not conform to the CCDH’s ideological agenda;” targeting free-speech organizations by focusing on their revenue stream to remove free services for people;” and “attempting to illegally gain unauthorized access to social media platform data and to misuse that data.”

X’s full blog post about its legal action against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) can be viewed here.

