Elon Musk’s X takes down controversial lighted sign in San Francisco

X no longer marks the spot in San Francisco. Following a weekend of complaints and criticism, Elon Musk’s social media company, X, formerly known as Twitter, has removed the massive lighted logo on top of its San Francisco headquarters.

The installation of the lighted X logo received polarizing reactions. As per reports, The city’s building department received 24 complaints following the installation of the X signage, which was installed on the roof of the company’s downtown San Francisco headquarters. Neighbors and social media users alike expressed their discontent with the sign’s bright lights, which some noted were intrusive.

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

Interestingly enough, Elon Musk had recently assured that the newly named firm would stay in San Francisco despite what he termed the city’s recent “doom spiral” and the departure of other companies.

“Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Ex-X: After only 3 nights, the 'X' sign on top of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco that pulsated light right into nearby apartments has been taken down. https://t.co/Mg2qXwkqyX pic.twitter.com/nYsVWsUc7c — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 31, 2023

The city’s Department of Building Inspection had confirmed that the controversial sign had been dismantled, and the property owner will face fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure. X, for its part, has stated that the removal of the massive signage was voluntary, as noted in a Reuters report.

“This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled. The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure,” a spokesperson from the Department of Building Inspection noted.

HQ: The X is still gone, but now crews are working on the original sign…. pic.twitter.com/7RjbU5eYCO — scott budman (@scottbudman) July 31, 2023

During the weekend, reports also emerged that a Department of Building Inspection inspector that was looking to inspect the lighted logo had been denied roof access by company representatives. One representative also reportedly claimed that the sign was temporary, as noted in the inspector’s report.

