General Motors and EVgo’s partnership—which aims to expand fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs)—recently achieved a new milestone: installing its 1,000th DC Fast Charging stall.

“Today, we’ve hit a major milestone in our joint efforts to electrify the transportation sector, and we look forward to further expanding our charging footprint with GM in the coming years to realize our vision of Electric for All,” commented Cathy Zoe, CEO of EVgo.

So far, General Motors and EVgo’s collaboration has resulted in EV fast charging stalls in almost 230 locations in 39 markets spanning 27 states. Most of the EV charging stalls installed were high-powered 350 kW fast charging.

The two companies are working hard to provide access to EV charging stalls in areas where drivers spend some time, like grocery stores, retail centers, and city areas. General Motors and EVgo are also looking for ways to provide charging services to EV drivers who are unable to charge at home or work, like renters.

“This milestone with EVgo underscores our commitment to supporting more customers as they switch to an EV lifestyle by expanding access to convenient charging everywhere,” noted Hoss Hassani, General Motors’ vice president of Charging and Energy.

“As General Motors advances its vision of an all-electric future, it’s imperative we expand public charging infrastructure to complement the rapid expansion of our breakthrough EV portfolio. Together, these two efforts are making ‘EVs for everybody’ a reality,” Hassani said.

General Motors is collaborating with many other companies to expand EV charging stalls across North America, including Tesla, Stellantis, Hyundai, and more. The U.S.-based automaker announced the adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) shortly after Ford adopted it.

General Motors also teamed up with six other automakers to build a high-powered charging network in North America. The joint venture includes BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Stellantis NV. The high-powered charging network would consist of stalls configured for Tesla NACS and the Combined Charging System (CCS).

