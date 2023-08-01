J.B. Hunt places order for Nikola battery-electric and hydrogen trucks

By

Nikola Corporation, via its HYLA brand, has entered into an agreement with J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. As per a press release, J.B. Hunt’s subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., will purchase 13 Nikola zero-emission Class 8 trucks.

The order would involve the delivery of 10 battery electric trucks and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt, noted that the Nikola trucks would be part of the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.

“It’s important for us to be at the forefront of new technologies and innovative solutions that have the potential to change the way we move freight. These zero-emission trucks from Nikola advance our progress towards achieving our ambitious goal to reduce carbon emission intensity through viable solutions,” Hobbs said.

J.B. Hunt, one of the largest supply chain solution providers in North America, has placed an order for 10 Nikola battery-electric and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

The trucks that would be acquired by J.B. Hunt would be strategically deployed at facilities that are servicing the company’s key routes, such as the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas. HYLA is expected to supply the hydrogen and fueling infrastructure for the hydrogen-powered vehicles that Nikola would deliver.

Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Nikola, expressed enthusiasm for J.B. Hunt’s decision to adopt their Class 8 battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks for their operations.

“We are thrilled that the industry leader for supply-chain solutions has chosen our Nikola Class 8 battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks to use for their operations. Their purchase and use of these zero-emissions trucks are a testament to the hard work of our engineering, development, and manufacturing teams, who created a robust, highly advanced truck lineup, as well as our HYLA hydrogen infrastructure solutions, which are designed to benefit companies such as J.B. Hunt,” the CEO said.

J.B. Hunt’s acquisition of Nikola trucks is but a drop in the bucket in the company’s sustainability efforts. The firm is aiming to reduce its carbon emission intensity by 32% by 2034, with a baseline set in 2019. Thus, it is no surprise that as early as November 2017, J.B. Hunt also announced that it had placed orders for the Tesla Semi, an all-electric Class 8 truck that started deliveries in December 2022.

“Reserving Tesla trucks marks an important step in our efforts to implement industry-changing technology. We believe electric trucks will be most beneficial on local and dray routes, and we look forward to utilizing this new, sustainable technology,” J.B. Hunt CEO John Roberts said.

