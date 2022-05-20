Elongate scandal: Elon Musk dubs sexual harassment allegations “utterly untrue”

By

Back in March 2021, Elon Musk stated that if there was ever a scandal about him, people should call it “Elongate.”

Fate sure loves irony.

Amidst Musk’s recent rounds of polarizing political statements on Twitter, a report was published accusing the Tesla CEO of sexual misconduct. The complaint was lodged by a friend of the individual Musk supposedly harassed. Musk, for his part, noted on Twitter that the allegations are “utterly false.”

The allegations, which were published by Insider, claimed that a SpaceX flight attendant was harassed by Musk back in 2016. Musk allegedly exposed himself and made untoward advances to the flight attendant. A $250,000 settlement was reportedly paid to the employee in 2018, provided that a nondisclosure agreement was signed.

The publication’s source noted that she shared the story even without consulting the flight attendant first because she felt compelled to tell the world what Musk had done. Remaining silent about the matter, according to the flight attendant’s friend, would make her complicit.

“I absolutely felt a responsibility to come forward with it, especially now. When you choose to remain silent, yeah, you do become a part of that system. You do become a part of that machine that allows someone like Elon Musk to continue to do the horrible things that he’s done,” the publication’s source said.

Musk responded to the story on Twitter, stating that the “wild accusations are utterly untrue.” The Tesla CEO added that the publication’s friend who shared the story to the media was a “far left activist/actress in LA with a major political axe to grind.” And while Insider noted that Musk failed to respond fully to the story, the CEO noted that the article was already done before he was contacted.

More importantly, Musk challenged his accuser to back up the allegations with facts. “But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened,” Musk wrote.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elongate scandal: Elon Musk dubs sexual harassment allegations “utterly untrue”