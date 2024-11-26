UK sees lowest rate of out-of-charge EV battery issues to date: report

By

Figures shared at the Transport + Energy Forum at Warwick University indicated that electric vehicle breakdowns due to low battery charge had hit their lowest-ever level in the U.K. As per a report from the AA, instances of electric cars breaking down due to insufficient battery charge now account for just 1.85% of EV-related breakdowns.

As per GB News, the AA handles about 8,000 breakdowns across all vehicle categories daily. From this number, only about five or six cases involved electric vehicles that ran out of charge. A lot of the incidents also do not involve vehicles with batteries that were fully drained. Instead, many just had very little battery left.

This was highlighted by AA president Edmund King. “This dramatic reduction—about 80% over eight years—shows range anxiety should now be a thing of the past. Many of these breakdowns aren’t caused by vehicles running out of charge but by technical issues, such as stuck charge point covers or other minor faults,” King noted.

As per the AA, this decline could be attributed to several factors, such as better battery technology, longer range in electric vehicles, improved charging performance and reliability, better charging infrastructure, and better driver and dealer knowledge of EVs.

Data from previous years indicates that insufficient battery charge was a real issue in the past. In 2016, for example, 7.12% of EV-related issues were due to out-of-charge batteries. This went down to 6.83% in 2018, and 4.89% in 2020. In 2023, the running 12-month figure for EV-related breakdowns due to out-of-charge batteries stood at 2.26%.

Considering these trends, the AA noted that it expects the instances of EVs running out of battery to eventually match the proportion of gasoline and diesel cars that run out of fuel, which is about 1%. Overall, the decline in out-of-charge battery incidents among EVs suggests that electric cars are becoming increasingly reliable. Thus, they may simply be running into the same maintenance issues that are faced by their combustion-powered counterparts.

UK sees lowest rate of out-of-charge EV battery issues to date: report