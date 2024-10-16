By

The United Kingdom will not impose tariffs on China-made electric vehicle (EV) imports, unlike countries in the European Union, Canada, and the United States.

According to UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds, the UK government has not received complaints filed with Britain’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) about China-made EV imports from local businesses. Reynolds emphasized that the UK would not be following the EU’s lead regarding the tariffs. He shared that his primary concern was thriving and open export markets for British producers.

“I do have the power as the Secretary of State to make that referral … We keep it under close analysis, but I think it’s important our industry is different, and as of yet [the] industry itself hasn’t asked for that referral to the TRA,” Reynolds stated during the UK’s International Investment Summit.

EU member states recently passed tariffs on China-made EV imports. Not all member states believed the tariffs would be good for the EU. However, the tariffs obtained enough support from the member states to start implementation.

The European Commission launched the anti-subsidy probe against China-made EVS, which resulted in the proposed tariffs. Now that the tariffs have been approved, they will be imposed for the next five years. However, the EU is still open to discussions with China for other solutions.

According to Reuters, the UK Trade Minister noted that Britain was an outlier, clarifying that it has little trade links with China. Although, he also stated that engagement with China would be good.

However, China is not Britain’s priority when it comes to trade talks. It’s India and the Middle East.

“We’ve got a new round of talks with the Gulf Co-operation Council very soon, maybe as soon as next week. And similarly with India, that’s a priority as well.”

“It’s not necessarily an easy thing to explain the time scale on. But the Gulf and India are the priority.”

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_0100110.

UK will not impose tariffs on China-made EV imports