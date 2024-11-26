By

It appears that Tesla China’s after-sales service is making some headway among car buyers in the country. As per the results of 2024 Automobile After-Sales Service Customer Satisfaction Survey (CAACS Survey)–which was held by the China Automobile Maintenance Industry Association–Tesla, GAC Aion, and BYD are the three best new energy vehicle (NEV) makers in the country when it comes to service.

The China Automobile Maintenance Industry Association’s survey covered 25 provinces and 45 cities across China. Overall, a total of 12,000 respondents participated in this year’s survey. As noted in a report from Shanghai Securities News, the CAACS Survey has been ongoing for some time now, with the study on its 15th consecutive year.

Based on the results of the survey, Tesla China topped the after-sales service rankings of new energy vehicle makers with an overall score of 86.88 points. Following Tesla China was GAC Aion, which garnered a score of 86.35, and BYD, which earned a score of 86.20 points. NIO and Leap Motor, with scores of 85.54 and 85.44 points, respectively, rounded up the CAACS Survey’s top five NEV makers for 2024 when it comes to after-sales service.

For context, the overall customer satisfaction of domestic brands in the CAACS Survey was listed 86.9 points, Shanghai Securities News noted in a report. Luxury brands had an overall customer satisfaction rating of 86.3 points, and joint venture brands received an overall customer satisfaction rating of 85.6 points. The average customer satisfaction rating for NEV brands was listed at 84.6 points.

As per Yan Fengmin, vice chairman of the China Consumer Product Quality and Safety Promotion Association, this may be due to NEV makers still having notable areas of improvement in their after-sales service programs. That being said, the high scores achieved by automakers like Tesla, GAC Aion, and BYD suggest that new energy vehicle makers are now developing effective after-sales service systems that are enough to satisfy the needs of their customer base.

