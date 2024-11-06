By

Suzuki Motor Corporation recently unveiled is first battery electric vehicle, the e Vitara, made for mass production. The Suzuki e Vitara was debuted in Milan, Italy, a fitting place foe the EV that will be sold in Europe first.

The Japanese automaker plans to start producing the e Vitara at its Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant in India by spring 2025. The all-electric Suzuki’s sales will be sold across Europe, India, and Japan. The company estimates the e Vitara will be ready to order by the summer of 2025.

“The e VITARA is our first BEV, developed through repeated trial and error to create an easy-to-use BEV for our customers. In order to realize a carbon-neutral society, we will provide a variety of options, including BEVs, hybrid vehicles, and CNG vehicles, tailored to specific regions.

“Introduction of the e VITARA represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality. Following the launch of the e VITARA, we will continue to expand our BEV line-up and propose mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions,” said the President of Suzuki.

Suzuki unveils all-electric VITARA