By

Rivian has announced the conditional approval of a loan of up to $6.6 billion for its previously delayed Georgia manufacturing facility, set to help the company fund production of its upcoming R2 SUV and R3 and R3X crossovers.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has granted Rivian conditional approval for the Georgia factory loan as part of its Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing (ATVM) program, according to a press release shared by the automaker on Tuesday. The news comes after Rivian was forced to delay the Georgia plant as detailed in an announcement earlier this year, instead pivoting to have the R2 begin production at its factory in Normal, Illinois due to financial concerns and a desire to launch manufacturing of the platform sooner.

Rivian says the loan includes $6 billion of principal and roughly $600 million of capitalized interest, set to help reboot the automaker’s plans to construct a production facility outside of Social Circle, Georgia, at the Stanton Springs North manufacturing hub. The company expects Phase One of the project to start producing vehicles by 2028, initially offering 200,000 units of annual production capacity and doubling that upon completion of Phase Two.

The company also says the facility will create around 7,500 operations jobs through 2030, along with around 2,000 full-time jobs expected during construction.

“This loan will help create thousands of new American jobs and further strengthen U.S. leadership in EV manufacturing and technology,” says RJ Scaringe, Rivian CEO and founder. “This loan would enable Rivian to more aggressively scale our U.S. manufacturing footprint for our competitively priced R2 and R3 vehicles that emphasize both capability and affordability. A robust ecosystem of U.S. companies developing and manufacturing EVs is critical for the U.S. to maintain its long-term leadership in transportation.”

Rivian’s quest to profitability and VW partnership

Rivian was initially approved to build the roughly-$5-billion factory in Georgia last November, after it first announced plans to build such a plant in 2021. The factory has been widely expected to produce the upcoming R2 electric vehicle (EV), as well as the R3 and R3X platforms that were announced unexpectedly alongside the R2 announcement in March.

Despite having already selected a construction company for the project as of last December, Rivian also announced in March that it would start producing the R2 at its existing Illinois factory, where the R1T and R1S are built, instead of waiting until the Georgia factory was complete. The company also announced plans to delay construction of the plant, instead focusing on reaching profitability, jump-starting R2 production, and hopefully gaining additional capital to support the launch of the facility.

In June, Volkswagen announced plans to invest up to $5 billion into Rivian, the first $1 billion of which was reported to have been paid via a convertible note during the EV startup’s Q2 earnings call. Earlier this month, the two announced plans to further expand a joint venture that would see the R2 launch as soon as early 2026, along with supporting additional VW models in 2027.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Rivian gains conditional $6.6B loan commitment for Georgia factory