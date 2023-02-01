First-ever GMC Hummer EV SUV auctioned for $500,000 for a cause

By

General Motors has started the production of the GMC Hummer EV SUV, and to commemorate the event, the veteran automaker decided to auction off the vehicle’s VIN 001 unit for a good cause.

As noted by GMC in a press release, the nonprofit organization Tread Lightly! will be receiving $500,000 from the sale of the first production unit of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV. The auction took place on January 28, 2023, at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction.

Barrett-Jackson opted to waive its fees and commissions for the Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV auction. This alllows the nonprofit to receive the full amount raised from the sale of the all-electric vehicle. Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, issued a statement about the auction.

“We’re proud to support Tread Lightly! and their mission through the monumental sale of VIN 001 of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV at Barrett-Jackson. We’re honored to start the year off with this donation to a great cause. With the continued support of Barrett-Jackson to make this donation 100% a charitable endeavor, proceeds will support Tread Lightly! and their mission of environmental conservation,” the executive said.

Keeping America beautiful with the help of this next generation off-road vehicle. The first retail production 2024 @GMC HUMMER EV SUV VIN 001 sold for $500,000 with 100% of the hammer price benefiting @tread_lightly! Learn more: https://t.co/BILjK2Awbt pic.twitter.com/xjuNC4pkP3 — Barrett-Jackson (@Barrett_Jackson) January 29, 2023

Tread Lightly! aims to balance the needs of people who enjoy outdoor recreation with the need to preserve healthy ecosystems and wildlife populations across the country. The funds raised from the sale of the first retail unit of the all-electric SUV will be supporting the nonprofit’s conservation efforts.

Matt Caldwell, Executive Director of Tread Lightly! was extremely grateful for GM’s initiative.

“We can’t thank the GMC brand and Barrett-Jackson enough for this amazing support. This funding will make numerous trail restorations projects and educational programs possible in areas across the country. These projects are at the heartbeat of what we do as we work to ‘protect the adventure’ for everyone,” Caldwell said.

GM has stated that the reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV are already full. Production for the vehicle is expected to start early 2023 at GM’s Factory Zero. In addition to the Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV, the factory will also produce electric vehicles such as the Hummer EV Pickup and the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1.

First-ever GMC Hummer EV SUV auctioned for $500,000 for a cause