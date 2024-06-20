By

Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week, and while the company has been on the verge of financial ruin for some time, its status as an automaker and its ability to be there for the customers who bought its vehicles is in doubt.

Owners of the Fisker Ocean, its first EV, are now attempting to figure out how to get in touch with the company when they’re having issues with their car. One owner said their car is effectively “bricked,” meaning it won’t turn on, nor is it accessible as the doors won’t even open:

“It’s my aunt’s car and she’s Distressed beyond measure. What the hell is she supposed to do? She waited on call for more than an hour and there’s nobody who seems to help! Who’s gonna do something about the bricked car? It won’t even turn on, the doors won’t open.”

Contrary to popular belief, bankruptcy does not always mean a company or an entity is completely terminated from existence. Fisker filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday, and Tuesday, it stated it was in “advanced discussions with financial stakeholders” as it attempted to figure out the sale of its assets.

Fisker will sell its assets in a last-ditch effort to salvage its business and continue its operations, but it is unclear if this effort will result in any sort of long-term or even short-term existence.

As of now, there does not seem to be a whole lot going on, as Fisker still needs to figure out its plans for the immediate future. This puts owners in a weird limbo because if they need service done to their car or they were expected delivery, they might be out of luck, at least for now.

If you think they’re just not answering their phones, it’s not. Fisker HQ is also empty:

Fisker filed for bankruptcy. Their HQ offices in California are now empty

pic.twitter.com/uCbYVt9fwA — wiggle (@w1991e) June 20, 2024

If there is anything we can learn from Fisker, it’s that building an effective EV business that can remain afloat is hard. Not to mention, the current economic conditions make starting a car company and offering a first model incredibly difficult.

