Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker and his wife, Geeta Gupta-Fisker, who are co-founders of the now-bankrupt electric vehicle company, are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep the automaker on life support.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this Summer, Fisker is doing whatever it can to keep the doors symbolically open.

However, everything from slashing employee headcounts to not using electricity at their headquarters is being factored in as the company is pulling all the stops to potentially save what is left.

Now, the Fiskers are eliminating their salaries, at least for the most part, in an attempt to preserve cash.

A Tuesday court filing from Fisker Chief Restructuring Officer John C. Didonato said that both Fisker and his wife would reduce their annual salaries to just $1 apiece.

The decision was made just two days ago on July 8, according to Quartz. Fisker and his wife were both paid $62,400 in 2022, but they both took home bonuses that amounted to $710,000. They also each owned 843,843 shares of Fisker as of March, which gave them majority voting control.

Fisker is also deferring “certain severance payments, certain employee healthcare benefits, and vehicle sale incentive bonuses,” the filing said. Its payroll for next week will amount to $964,000, going to around 130 employees that remain. At one point in September of last year, Fisker had 1,300 employees.

The company is doing anything it can to stockpile cash, including requesting permission to sell 3,312 of its Ocean EVs to American Lease, a car leasing firm, for $46 million. This is just $14,000 per unit.

Based on its payroll requirements, this will buy the company plenty of time to do restructuring, but it also has to factor in other expenditures, like a recent recall for vehicles in the United States, Canada, and the EU due to an issue with a water pump.

