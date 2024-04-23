Fisker is back on the brink of bankruptcy, shows filing

By

It appears Fisker is back on the brink of bankruptcy, as the company has highlighted in its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fisker filed its annual 10-K form with the SEC on Tuesday after the struggling electric vehicle (EV) maker announced it would have to delay filing of the 2023 report, missing a key interest payment in February. In the filing, Fisker reports that it could be 30 days away from officially filing for bankruptcy if it can’t find financing to meet its debt commitments.

“If the Company does not receive adequate relief from its debt holders and additional sufficient liquidity from potential liquidity providers to meet its current obligations, it expects to seek protection under applicable bankruptcy laws in multiple jurisdictions within 30 days from the issuance of these financial statements,” wrote Fisker in the filing.

“The Company believes that its available liquidity will not be sufficient to meet its current obligations for a period of at least twelve months from the date of the filing of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Accordingly, the Company has concluded there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”

In the Friday filing, Fisker also reported its cash balance dropping to $325.5 million in 2023, down from $736.5 million the prior year. As of this month, workforce is down to 1,135 workers, following layoffs of about 15 percent of its total staff.

After gaining a funding commitment of $150 million last month, Fisker a week later said that its talks with an unnamed “large automaker” had fallen through. As a result, the company said it was seeking other strategic options which could include in- and out-of-court restructuring, capital market transactions, and more.

Fisker, which builds the Ocean electric vehicle (EV), has also been facing delisting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), due to non-compliance for its stock dropping below $1 on average for 30 consecutive days.

You can see Fisker’s full 10-K filing here.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Fisker is back on the brink of bankruptcy, shows filing