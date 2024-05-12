Fisker Ocean faces another preliminary probe over braking issues

By

Safety regulators in the U.S. have opened an investigation into Fisker’s Ocean electric vehicle (EV), following fresh complaints of a braking issue that has caused some vehicles to brake unexpectedly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety (NHTSA) opened a preliminary investigation into the braking issue last week, marking the Ocean’s second braking issue this year. In the report, dated May 8, the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) received eight complaints alleging inadvertent deployment of the Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system on model year 2023 Fisker Ocean vehicles, causing sudden deceleration and increasing the risk of a crash.

Three of the complaints claimed that the issue resulted in an injury, with the severity of braking issues varying widely across them, according to the regulator’s investigation report.

“The braking applications range from momentary, partial application resulting in rapid loss of speed to full application, which brings the vehicle to a complete stop in the travel lane,” writes the ODI in the report.

The investigation will look into approximately 6,813 Fisker Ocean units, and You can view the full ODI investigation report below.

Following a preliminary investigation, the NHTSA will decide whether or not to escalate the case to recall status.

The preliminary probe follows a separate investigation into the Fisker Ocean opened by the NHTSA in January, alleging a partial loss of braking power over low-traction surfaces. In February, the NHTSA also opened a probe into the Ocean over complaints of unintended vehicle movement, along with an inability to shift into park or other gears.

The struggling EV company has also been facing non-compliance with the New York Stock Exchange, after its shares dropped below $1 on average for 30 days. Similarly, it has filed for reorganization in Austria. A few weeks ago, the company also said it would need to file for bankruptcy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if it didn’t receive additional funding within a month.

“If the Company does not receive adequate relief from its debt holders and additional sufficient liquidity from potential liquidity providers to meet its current obligations, it expects to seek protection under applicable bankruptcy laws in multiple jurisdictions within 30 days from the issuance of these financial statements,” wrote Fisker in the late 10-K filing.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Fisker Ocean faces another preliminary probe over braking issues