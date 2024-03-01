By

Electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc. announced a 15% workforce reduction on Thursday as it warned that its current resources were likely insufficient to cover the coming 12 months. Fisker’s stock price plummeted 37% after trading hours following the update.

In a press release, Fisker noted that it would need to seek additional equity or debt financing to ensure that its operations could continue. Otherwise, the company noted that it would likely end up scaling back its operations, including more headcount reductions and lowered production of the Ocean.

“To the extent Fisker’s current resources are insufficient to satisfy its requirements over the next 12 months, the company will need to seek additional equity or debt financing, and there can be no assurance that Fisker will be successful in these efforts.

“If the financing is not available, or if the terms of financing are less desirable than Fisker expects, the company may be forced to decrease its planned level of investment in product development, scale back its operations including further headcount reductions, and reduce the production of Fisker Ocean, which could have an adverse impact on the company’s business and financial prospects,” Fisker noted.

Fisker also stated that it was not able to file its 2023 Form 10-K within the report’s prescribed submission period. In its press release, Fisker explained that this was because the company “needs additional time to finalize its consolidated financial statements, finalize the assessment of its internal control over financial reporting and related disclosures, and complete its procedures for the 2023 Form 10-K.”

Fisker expects to file its 2023 Form 10-K by March 15, 2024.

Fisker reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of $200.1 million, an increase of $128.3 million from Q3 2023. The company also noted that its gross margin for Q4 2023 was -35%. Production of the Fisker Ocean was at 4,789 in Q4 2023, with 3,818 units being delivered to customers during the quarter. Over 2023, a total of 10,193 Fisker Oceans were produced and 4,929 units were delivered to consumers.

Fisker announces 15% staff layoffs, delays 2023 Form 10-K filing to mid-March