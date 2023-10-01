Fisker looks to deliver 300 Ocean SUVs per day

By

Electric vehicle startup Fisker Inc. is looking to ramp the deliveries of its Ocean all-electric crossover to about 300 units per day. The company is also expanding its retail teams and adding delivery centers in the United States.

Fisker has adopted a rather conservative approach this 2023. Initially, the company estimated that it would see a production of around 32,000 to 36,000 this year, but the company later adjusted this to 20,000 to 23,000 Oceans. At a rate of 300 deliveries per day, Fisker seems to be looking at hitting a production rate of about 9,000 Oceans per month.

The company did not share a detailed timeline for its delivery plans, though Fisker also stated that it had reached a production milestone of 5,000 vehicles as of September 26. The EV maker also stated that it had delivered 900 customer vehicles as of date in the US and Europe, and hundreds more are expended by the end of the week.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience. “As we complete the third quarter and move into the fourth, we are preparing to significantly increase our pace of deliveries in the US and Europe. We are expanding both our teams and our physical locations, and we are targeting deliveries of 300 vehicles per day to meet strong demand for the Fisker Ocean. I’m tremendously pleased that our company has geared up to achieve these milestones,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said.

The Fisker Ocean is produced by partner Magna Steyr in Austria, which is part of Canada’s Magna International, as noted in an Automotive News report. The Ocean itself is quite competitive, with an attractive and sleek exterior and a reasonable price. Fully loaded launch editions of the Ocean start at $68,999, while the base trim starts at just $37,499 before options. That’s quite a bit more affordable than the best-selling Tesla Model Y in the United States, which start at $50,490 before options.

Bank of America, which rated Fisker stock as a “Buy,” noted that the company faces some risks from having less control over the Ocean’s manufacturing process. Thus, Fisker could be impacted by electric vehicle maker Tesla, which has implemented price cuts on its vehicles this year.

“The competitive nature of the EV market has been notably evident with Tesla’s price cuts. These pricing actions have adversely impacted the pace of reservations for the Ocean CUV, and future pricing adjustments could not only impact Fisker’s volumes but also its overall profitability,” Bank of America noted.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Fisker looks to deliver 300 Ocean SUVs per day