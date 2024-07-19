Ford spotted benchmarking Tesla Cybertruck with mysterious new pickup

By

Ford has been photographed benchmarking a camouflaged pickup truck with the Tesla Cybertruck. The mysterious electric Ford pickup truck had a number of standout characteristics, such as apparent hub motors and a seemingly higher payload capacity compared to the F-150 Lightning.

Spy shots of the mysterious all-electric Ford pickup were posted in an Autoblog report. As observed by the motoring publication, the Ford pickup that was being benchmarked with the Tesla Cybertruck was equipped with what appeared to be hub motors. Hub motors are not a new innovation, but other companies that have attempted to use them, such as Lordstown Motors, ended up waving the white flag later on.

Apart from its apparent hub motors, the camouflaged Ford electric pickup truck was equipped with eight-lug wheels that are more commonly found on Ford’s Super Duty pickup trucks. The presence of underbody brush camouflage also suggests that Ford would like to keep the mysterious vehicle’s underbody out of prying eyes for now.

Interestingly enough, the spy shots of the mysterious pickup indicated that the vehicle was carrying a cargo that was marked with the number “2,666.” If this number pertains to the cargo’s weight, it would suggest that the camouflaged Ford electric pickup truck has a higher payload capacity compared to the Ford F-150 Lightning. The maximum payload capacity of the Ford-150 Lightning stands at just up to 2,235 pounds with the vehicle’s Standard battery, after all.

For context, the Tesla Cybertruck, which was being benchmarked with the mysterious Ford pickup, has a payload capacity of 2,500 pounds.

Interestingly enough, Ford CEO Jim Farley has noted in the past that the F-150 Lightning is just the start of the company’s electric pickup trucks. During the Lightning’s launch, Farley noted that “we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one.” The CEO did not share any details about what this next pickup truck could be like, but it is interesting nonetheless. Ford learned a lot with the F-150 Lightning, so the company’s next electric pickup will likely be a much more mature product.

