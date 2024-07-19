By

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he would end President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle (EV) mandate during his first day in office.

“I will end the electric vehicle mandate on day one,” said Trump, addressing the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump added that ending Biden’s EV mandate would save “the U.S. auto industry from complete obliteration, which is happening right now, and saving US customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car.”

President Biden and his administration do not have an official EV mandate. However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued new emissions rules for light-duty and medium-duty vehicles, which have been called Biden’s EV mandate.

In March, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) announced a Congressional Review Act Legislation to block the “Biden Administration’s electric vehicles mandate.” The senators referred to the EPA’s new emissions standards and mentioned its efforts to require up to two-thirds of new cars and trucks sold in the United States to be electric.

Trump: "I will end the electric vehicle mandate on day one, thereby saving the auto industry from complete obliteration; and savings US customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car. pic.twitter.com/mi7e8COzbt — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 19, 2024

“The Biden administration knows what a bad idea this is. The path out of poverty is [access to a vehicle.] Biden knows forcing people to only buy expensive EVs while we still have stubbornly high inflation will further hurt families trying to achieve the American Dream.

“The administration knows how dangerous it is to increase our dependence on China, who controls the critical minerals needed to make EV’s. They know picking winners and losers and eliminating consumer choice goes against our values,” said Senator Ricketts.

According to the EPA, its new emission standards aim to create healthier communities by cleaning the air and making illnesses—such as cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses—less likely by cutting CO2 emissions. However, in an EPA proposal, the new emission standards were projected to result in 67% electric new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% electric medium-duty vehicle sales by 2032.

