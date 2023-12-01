Ford CEO Jim Farley gives nod of respect to Musk and Tesla for Cybertruck launch

By

The automotive market is very competitive, and it is no stranger to criticism and clapbacks between rival automakers. It is then quite pleasant to see two rivals giving each other respect when one achieves something great. This was the case between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s first delivery event was quite polarizing. On the one hand, it proved that Tesla could ship a vehicle that critics considered impossible. On the other hand, it also disappointed many in the electric vehicle community since its range was less and its price was significantly higher than expected.

Despite the polarizing nature of the Cybertruck delivery event, however, Tesla CEO Elon Musk still proved optimistic. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Musk posted his congratulations to the Tesla team for creating and producing the Cybertruck. “Massive congrats to the incredible Tesla team, from design through to manufacturing, for making Cybertruck real! I love you,” Musk wrote.

Ford CEO Jim Farley promptly responded to the Tesla CEO, congratulating Musk and the Tesla team for the Cybertruck. “Congrats, Elon Musk and Tesla team,” Farley posted on X. Musk graciously accepted his fellow CEO’s well-wishes by responding with a grateful “Thanks Jim!”

The interaction between the two CEOs was appreciated by users of the social media platform, particularly as it highlighted the respect between Musk and Farley. The two CEOs’ rapport has been evident for some time, with Musk openly supporting Ford’s EV strategy in the past. Earlier this year alone, Musk noted that Ford’s overall EV strategy is smart, and the Lightning is seeing high demand.

“Always tough with margins for new vehicle lines, especially when there are major technology shifts. I think Ford’s overall strategy with EVs is smart. The electric F-150 (Lightning) has high demand,” Musk wrote.

Farley, for his part, has also openly supported Tesla despite Ford’s intense competition with the EV maker. This became quite evident in August when Farley, while driving an F-150 Lightning on a road trip, stated that Ford partnered with Tesla for access to the Supercharger Network because it wants to give its electric vehicle customers the best experience possible.

“No surprise charging can be a challenge, but still learning a lot seeing firsthand the issues our customers face. This is why we’re working w/ Tesla to provide Ford drivers access to +12,000 superchargers & our EV certified dealers are installing fast chargers at their dealerships. Will help us improve the EV experience for our customers,” Farley wrote on X.

