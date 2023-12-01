Tesla wanted no mirrors on Cybertruck, here’s how you’ll see without them

By

Tesla wanted no mirrors on the Cybertruck, and while it lacks a rear-view mirror in the cabin, the side mirrors were only included due to federal regulations.

For the last four years, Tesla fans have gotten a lot of updates about the Cybertruck and what might become standard when it hits the market. Yesterday, Tesla finally delivered the first units, and one of the things that did not change was the company’s idea about side mirrors.

In 2021, CEO Elon Musk said that side mirrors were required to be delivered on the vehicle due to federal regulations:

They’re required by law, but designed to be easy to remove by owners — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2021

In MKBHD’s initial review of the Cybertruck, which was finally released after the delivery event yesterday, he shows that the side mirrors are included when you take delivery, but they are also easily removable.

Many traditionalists might wonder why Tesla would want to do this, and how drivers would see their blind spots and surroundings without them. The answer is simple: cameras.

Tesla installed a camera on the front wheel wells, which points backward at an angle, giving the same look that a side mirror would give. These views show up on the center touchscreen.

Additionally, Tesla is also helping drivers with a blindspot monitor on the A-pillar of the Cybertruck. Tesla recently added blind spot indicators and sensors on the Model 3, which was surprising considering the company is technologically very strong, yet these indicators have been used in cars for nearly two decades.

Tesla did not install a rear-view mirror on the Cybertruck, either. For what it’s worth, if Cybertruck owners are driving around with the tonneau cover in the closed position, a rear-view mirror would not do them much good anyway, as the cover would block any visibility out of the rear window, which is only exposed to the sun in the event that the tonneau cover is concealed.

Instead of placing a rear-view mirror where it would typically be located, it is empty, and only houses the cabin-facing camera:

The Cybertruck will also show rear images through a feed on the center screen. Think of it as a backup camera that is on all the time. Maybe it’s not ideal, but the Cybertruck is anything but ordinary.

