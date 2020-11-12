Ford details new E-Transit van: under $45,000, but only 126 miles of range

Ford has unveiled its E-Transit Van on the heels of announcing a $100 million investment into its Kansas City Assembly Plant for electric vehicle manufacturing. The all-electric version of the world’s best-selling cargo van will start under $45,000 and will pack 266 horsepower with 317 lb.-ft. of torque, but if long-range ratings are needed, other options may be more suitable. The E-Transit van will pack just 126 miles of range per charge in its low-roof cargo van variant.

However, the E-Transit van does have its fair share of technological advantages that will help businesses manage their fleet of all-electric vans thanks to a series of Pro Power Onboard options. Utilizing SYNC® 4, owners will have the ability to manage charging transactions, telematics services, and more. The addition of a mobile generator with up to 2.4 kilowatts of available power will assist construction workers in recharging things like saws and drills.

Thanks to 30 million miles of telematics data delivered by customers, Ford felt its range for the E-Transit van was sufficient. While other variants of the commercial vehicle may pack more range than the low-roof configuration, there are no estimates from the automaker as of right now.

Nevertheless, the automaker’s CEO, Jim Farley, believes that Ford’s advantage lies in its reputation for delivering the most popular commercial trucks and vans in large markets.

“Ford is North America and Europe’s commercial truck and van leader, so the transition of fleet vehicles to zero emissions, especially for the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment, is critical to achieve our carbon neutrality goal by 2050,” Farley said. “Ford is ready to lead the charge, starting with the all-electric Transit and all-electric F-150 on the way. This is good for the planet and a huge advantage for customers to help lower their operating costs and provide connected fleet management technologies that will help their businesses.”

Like the original Transit Van, the E-Transit will feature the same cargo dimensions and interior mounting points, allowing for the easy installation and integration of racks, bins, and other accessories.

In terms of charging, the E-Transit will have AC and DC fast charging and will come standard with a Ford Mobile Charger. The Mobile Charger can plug into both a 120-volt outlet and a 240-volt, giving owners charging versatility and wider availability.

Ford also details charging speeds in its press release:

“On a 115-plus-kilowatt DC fast charger, E-Transit cargo van low-roof models can achieve approximately 30 miles of range in 10 minutes and approximately 45 miles of range in 15 minutes6. When plugged into a 240-volt outlet, E-Transit cargo van low-roof models achieve approximately 10 miles per charging hour using the Ford Mobile Charger. Employing a Ford Connected Charge Station brings the number up to approximately 15 miles per charging hour.”

Perhaps the biggest advantage of buying the E-Transit as opposed to the gas-powered version of the car is the less frequent maintenance schedule, which Ford highlighted in a press release:

“E-Transit will not only help companies operate with the benefits of electrification, it offers clear business advantages. Scheduled maintenance costs for the all-electric Transit are estimated to be 40 percent less than the average scheduled maintenance costs for a gas-powered 2020 Transit over eight years/100,000 miles3. And with lower maintenance requirements and the opportunity to avoid fill-ups, companies can improve customer uptime and productivity.”

Ford plans to begin deliveries of the E-Transit van by the end of 2021.