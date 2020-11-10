Ford pumps $100 million investment into Kansas City plant for E-Transit and E F-150

Ford has announced that it will invest an additional $100 million into its Vehicle Assembly Plant in Kansas City to begin producing both the all-electric F-150 and the E-Transit, which will be revealed on Thursday. The massive investment figure will also add approximately 150 full-time jobs to the plant’s team, strengthening its workforce in its planned transition to electrification.

The Kansas City Assembly Plant will hold the responsibility of building the new E-Transit van, which is part of a $3.2 billion investment that Ford has made in its plan to provide its customers with sustainable, electric options.

The E-Transit will be unveiled on Thursday by Ford and will join the E F-150 and the Mustang Mach-E as the company’s initial lineup of all-electric cars that will be manufactured for customers. The Mustang Mach-E and the E-Transit will both be built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, with the E F-150 being assembled at the new Rough Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The E F-150 will be available in mid-2022, with the E-Transit becoming available in late 2021, the company stated in a press release.

Kumar Galhotra, President, Americas and International Markets Group, said, “We’re taking our most iconic vehicles and using fully electric technology to deliver even more performance, productivity, and capability for customers. “We are building out the North American manufacturing footprint to support this growth. This is just the first chapter with more new electric vehicles and more investment to come.”

The entire surge of Ford’s EVs lines up with its $11.5 billion global investment in creating affordable electric cars through 2022. With a focus on creating affordable and capable cars, the automaker plans to be net-zero carbon by 2050.

“Ford’s strategy is different – we are delivering affordable, capable electric vehicles in the heart of the retail and commercial market rather than six-figure status vehicles,” Galhotra added. “With the stunning Mustang Mach-E SUV, an all-electric F-150 and the new E-Transit, our first wave of EVs in North America will introduce a whole new generation to EVs.”

Outside of the United States, Ford also plans to invest $1.35 billion or C$1.8 billion into its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, in 2024, which will include production capabilities for next-generation EVs.

“Our electric vehicle business is a dynamic source of growth,” John Savona, Ford’s Vice President of North American manufacturing, said. “We’re setting ourselves up for profitable business now and in the future.”