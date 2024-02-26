Ford EV Supervan bests Mercedes-Benz AMG, sets three records at Mount Panorama

By

Ford’s Electric Performance Supervan 4.2 set three records and even beat a Mercedes-Benz AMG at the Thrifty Bathurst 500 at Mount Panorama in Australia, giving fans a chance to “see what electric performance truly means.”

The Electric Supervan had driver Romain Dumas at the wheel and finished the 6.2-kilometer, or 3.85-mile track in just 1:56.3247, and topped out at 186 MPH on the Mountain and Conrod straightaways.

The lap secured the quickest time in each of the closed-wheel vehicle, electric vehicle, and commercial vehicle categories, and is a new benchmark time from the Supervan 4.2.

Ford SuperVan 4.2 at 2024 Thrifty Bathurst 500, Event 01 of the Repco Supercars Championship, Mount Panorama, Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia on Feb. 22, 2024.

“The effort and expertise it took to reset the benchmark lap time for a closed-wheel vehicle around Mount Panorama cannot be understated,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, said. “Romain Dumas worked alongside our team to innovate, learn, adapt, and the result is a time that exceeded our own expectations. There is a reason why we chose to bring SuperVan 4.2 to Mount Panorama after Pikes Peak – there is nowhere quite like it in the world.”

Ford said in its announcement of the records that this is truly an opportunity for fans to see what EVs can do on a racetrack. Many motorsports fans believe a large part of the experience is feeling the roar and sound of a loud, combustion engine. However, they might enjoy the unparalleled speed and performance of an EV.

Sure, maybe the Electric Supervan lacks that loud, belly-tingling rumble, but it does not lack the speed. The Supervan bested an unrestricted Mercedes-Benz AMG car in the process of setting its records.

The Supervan 4.2 is not traditional by any means. It is double the height of a GT3 racecar and weighs almost 1800 kilograms.

The next stop for Supervan 4.2 is Victoria, Australia, where it will be transported to the Ford Proving Ground there. It will also make appearances at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and Rolex Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

