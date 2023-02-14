Ford pauses F-150 Lightning production, citing potential battery issue

By

Ford is halting production and shipments of the F-150 Lightning, its all-electric version of the best-selling pickup truck in the United States, citing potential battery issues.

The stop shipment order and production halt were issued early last week, Ford spokespeople said.

“There is a Stop Build and In-Transit Stop Ship for F-150 Lightning,” Ford’s Emma Bergg told Teslarati. As part of our pre-delivery quality inspections, a vehicle displayed a potential battery issue and we are holding vehicles while we investigate.

There is currently no stop-sale for vehicles that are already located on Ford dealer lots, as available units can currently be sold to customers.

Ford announced yesterday that it was investing $3.5 billion in an electric vehicle battery production facility in Michigan, partnering with Chinese company CATL. The plant is expected to produce lithium iron phosphate cells, which are less expensive to produce but have less power and range than other cell chemistries.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said during the company’s most recent Earnings Call that the automaker left “about $2 billion on the table.” Farley went on to say that 2023 will be a “pivotal” year in the automaker’s transition to electric vehicles, and while this is not necessarily a strong start, it is routine.

Automakers combat vehicle recalls and production issues, and it is simply part of the manufacturing process.

As electric vehicle makers continue to work toward producing EVs on a more massive scale, these production issues are sure to occur, but they can be fixed. Ford initiated the stop-shipment and production pause after a vehicle displayed a potential issue as a part of the company’s pre-delivery quality inspection process.

